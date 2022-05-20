Arjun Rampal weighs in on Hindi language debate, says ‘it's spoken, understood by most Indians’

Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn ignited a language debate, and Arjun Rampal has weighed in.

Arjun has now offered his thoughts on the topic. Hindi is the country's national language, according to the Dhaakad actor, and it should be respected. He did, however, point out that, because of India's diversity, one could learn a little bit of every language.

He told India Today, “India is a very diverse, secular and colourful country with so many different languages, cultures, festivals and religions. We all live here together peacefully and happily. I think language is nothing. What’s most important for me is the emotion. I think Hindi has been our national language and we should respect that. And it is spoken the most and understood the most in this diverse country to communicate. But that is not taking away from any other language,"

He added, “Since we live in such a diverse nation, it would be great to imbibe everybody’s different cultures. Learn a little bit of Tamil, and learn a little bit of Telugu. I have been to Tamil Nadu to study, so I picked up quite a bit of Tamil when I was there. And when you go to Punjab and live there for a few months, I have been shooting there, so you pick up a lot of Punjabi. Or if you go to Gujarat, you pick up Gujarati. I live in Maharashtra, so I know Marathi. It’s amazing and there’s enjoyment in all these languages. We should celebrate them.”



Earlier, Ajay Devgn publicly replied to Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep's opinion on Hindi not being the national language of India triggering a huge debate surrounding Hindi as the national language of India.

The Singham actor took to his Twitter and tagged Sudeep as he tweeted, "Brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana."