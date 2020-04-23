Arjun Rampal stationed in Karjat with Gabriella Demetriades, son Arik Rampal amid lockdown

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are currently in Karjat along with their son Arik Rampal due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The couple has been sharing adorable moments on their Instagram pages enjoying the summertime in Karjat. Away from home and the city hasn't stopped them from keeping themselves from being fit. Talking about living away, Arjun spoke at length during an interaction with Mid Day. Interestingly, Karjat has a lot fewer cases as compared to Mumbai.

Arjun told the tabloid, "I thought it would be better to operate from here instead of travel at this point. I have a house here, so it worked out well." He also shared, "We decided to stay back for my son's safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency."

Rampal also added, "Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and [are enjoying] being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment."

When asked about daughters Mahikaa and Myra, Arjun replied, "They are doing their work online, and I am constantly chatting with them."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun had made his digital debut in 2019 with Zee5 original show, The Final Call. The web series is based on 2015 novel titled I Will Go with You: The Flight of a Lifetime written by Priya Kumar. It also starred Neeraj Kabi, Sakshi Tanwar, Harshad Arora‚ Anupriya Goenka, Javed Jaffrey, Paula McGlynn, Anshuman Malhotra and Vipin Sharma in pivotal roles.