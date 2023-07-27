Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Arjun Rampal shared a video of his daughter Myra Rampal’s walking the ramp at the India Couture Week.

Actor Arjun Rampal took to Instagram to share a montage video from the India Couture Week debut of his teenage daughter Myra Rampal. Arjun shared a video montage of her pictures and videos from the fashion week and said that he was very “proud” of her.

Arjun captioned the post by writing, “So so proud of my little, @myra_rampal who’s currently killing it on the runway @fdciofficial #coutureweek.” Myra is the daughter of Arjun and former supermodel Mehr Jessia. Arjun’s post included a video of Myra walking down from the starting stairs of the ramp in a traditional white and blue outfit and another video featured her from backstage, posing in a sea green and golden velvet outfit.

Many fans and friends from the industry reacted to Arjun’s post. Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades dropped clapping emoji, and his Rock On co-star Farhar Akhtar also reacted with a good time and heart emoji. A fan dropped a comment saying, “She’s pretty but she needs to work on her walk.” Another said, “She looks exactly like her mom !!! So beautiful and elegant.” Another comment read, “She's a complete artist!!!!! She can do it all, from painting to modeling. You raised a wonderful girl.” Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor also commented on his post, “Wow.. she’s evolving so fast and so well,” along with a heart emoji.

India Couture Week also saw Bollywood A-listers like Kiara Advani and Aditi Rao Hydari on the ramp.

Arjun Rampal became a father for the fourth time earlier this week. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades gave birth to their second son. Arjun got divorced from his first wife Mehr in 2018 after 20 years of marriage. He has two daughters with her - Myra and Mahikaa.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Punjab 95, a story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Suvinder Vicky.