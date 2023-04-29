Search icon
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy, shares photos from maternity photoshoot

Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades are blessed with a three-year-old son.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

On Saturday, April 29, Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades announced her second pregnancy. The model shared photos from her maternity photoshoot and flashed her baby bump in a light brown maternity gown. Gabriella shared the pictures on her Instagram and captioned, "Reality or AI?" 

This would be Arjun and Gabriella's second child. The couple are blessed with a three-year-old baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child in 2019. 

As soon as Gabriella shared the photo, Arjun Rampal reacted to the post. Arjun dropped the heart and nazar amulet emoji. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Congratulations." Archana Vijaya wrote, "OMG !!! Congratulations love." Amy Jackson wrote, "Oh my loveeee!! So so happy for you and your beautiful family." Divya Dutta wrote, "Yayyy...wishing it's reality." 

Back in 2019, Arjun opened up about Gabriella stating in an interview, and said, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked." 

In 2019, after the birth of the baby boy, Arjun shared a photo of Gabriella flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby". On the work front, Arjun was last seen as the main antagonist in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad. The film failed to do wonders at the box office, and it was one of the major disappointments of 2022.

 

 

