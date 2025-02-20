Apoorva Lakhia has shared how Amitabh Bachchan responded after Arjun Rampal kept him waiting for three hours on the sets of the 2005 action thriller Ek Ajnabee.

Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Rampal worked together in the 2005 action thriller Ek Ajnabee, which was the remake of the 2004 Hollywood film Man on Fire. In a recent interview, director Apoorva Lakhia shared how once Arjun kept Amitabh waiting for three hours when they were shooting the film in Bangkok.

Speaking to Friday Talkies, Apoorva shared that he once took his actors Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Vikram Chatwal, Perizaad Zorabian and producer Bunty Walia to a strip club in Bangkok. He added that they stayed out till 2:30-3 am in the night, despite the fact that they had the early morning shoot scheduled at 5:30 am.

Sharing that Bachchan arrived on sets at the scheduled time, the filmmaker said, "We were set to film the scene where Amit ji and Arjun’s characters meet for the first time. Amit ji and I reached the set on time and everything was ready there. He only had one demand: to let him sleep for two and a half hours in the afternoon. He had informed us in advance, so we had other shots planned for that period. But Arjun didn’t show up."

"Arjun came two-three hours late after we sent someone to the hotel. We somehow completed the scene by noon and let Amit ji get his sleep. Next, we had to shoot Arjun’s close-up. Since he made him wait for three hours, Amit ji did not even step out of the camper for three hours. Arjun began panicking and the sun was already setting. Arjun finally said, 'I will never be late again boss.' Without telling him, he communicated this to him", Lakhia concluded.

Apart from Ek Ajnabee, Apoorva Lakhia has also directed other films such as Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istaanbul, Zanjeer, Haseena Parkar, and Crackdown. He began his career as an assistant director on Ashutosh Gowariker and Aamir Khan's epic period sports drama Lagaan in 2001.