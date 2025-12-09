FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
FACT CHECK: Starlink monthly subscription prices in India revealed? Vice President Lauren Dreyer issues BIG clarifications, says, 'There was a config glitch...'

BIG UPDATE! BCCI drops 1040 players from IPL 2026 auction list, adds 35 surprise entries, mega star returns after franchise demand; Check who made the cut

Zeeshan Khan, Bigg Boss OTT contestant meets with late night car accident, his vehicle collided with....,

PM Modi's BIG statement on IndiGo crisis, says rules for good governance, not to harass people

Haryana announces MAJOR revision in age limits for petrol, diesel, CNG vehicles amid pollution; Check Motor Vehicles Rules for NCR and non-NCR region here

Tyla turns heads in glittering saree-inspired look by Nancy Tyagi during India visit, SEE pics

IPL 2026 Auction announced: 350 players shortlisted; 40 players in Rs 2 crore price bracket; check players' list here

Zee Media Auto Summit 2025: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari makes BIG statement on 10-15 years car scrappage rule, says, 'We're rolling out flex-engine vehicles powered by...'

Smriti Mandhana UPDATES Instagram after cancelled wedding to Palash Muchhal, removes...

Arjun Rampal issues long statement after Dhurandhar's success, calls out 'mad methods' of Ranveer Singh for prep: 'Soaked up all the pressure while...'

Arjun Rampal issues long statement after Dhurandhar's success, calls out 'mad methods' of Ranveer Singh for prep: 'Soaked up all the pressure while...'

As Dhurandhar continues to shatter box office records, Arjun Rampal, aka Major Hamid Iqbal, penned a long note, acknowledging his co-stars and director.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 10:43 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest release, Dhurandhar, which arrived in theatres last Friday, has been creating a strong buzz online, drawing enthusiastic praise from both audiences and critics. Seeing the audience's abundant love, Arjun Rampal, who plays a pivotal role in the film, took to Instagram and penned a note of gratitude.

He said, "Ladies and gentlemen, we were not ready for this. Thank you, thank you, thank you for this incredible love, support and acceptance you have given #dhurandhar, which is a vision and passion of one man, my Boiya (Kashmiri for brother) @adityadharfilms the day you narrated me the film, I realised what an important film you wanted to make, a story would unfold,in the uniquest narrative style. the level of research, the depth in all characters, and the creation of each character from their look to their attitudes. You surprised, kept surprising. But most importantly, you soaked up all the pressure while filming and never had a bad day. Thank you, Boiya. Love you," he wrote.

Arjun Rampal's special note on Dhurandhar's cast and crew

Arjun further gave a shout-out to the entire cast and crew. "The man whose lens I would give anything to be captured by @vik_now Wow man. You are poetically brutal. Can't wait to do more. Another warrior, the youngest one @ojas_gautam I can't thank you enough for the hours you spent with me prepping for Maj Iqbal. Your future is brighter than all the stars. @shashwatology I am still grooving. @castingchhabra paaji thank you for all the confidence you have in me. @preetisheel @smriti.schauhan you were the angels of the angel of death @lakshsingh__ @flaviagiumua ty for being my rocks @sainisjohray for the world u created. Ur passion. #MrOh and his whole team for the incredible action.#akshaykhanna you owned it. Ruled it. Hit it out of the park. More power to you. @actormaddy you are pure genius. Can't wait to do scenes with you one day. @duttsanjay you know I love you. Thank you for just being you. Big Jappi. @therakeshbedi Mazza agaya brother. What a full circle," he wrote. "@saraarjunn, congratulations, onwards and upwards. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arjun Rampal on Ranveer Singh

To the beast, the wrath of God. @ranveersingh Hamza. Man it was a beautiful journey to watch your focus, determination, mad methods, to stay in character. You were unabashed, fearless and endearing. Thank u for the ice baths. The last dance belongs to me. Love you. None of this would have been possible without the support of the silent Angel jyotideshpande and @officialjiostudios whose belief and grit, saw us through. Thank you Jyoti.I know this is long, kya kare baddi picture hain. To all those who read till here. All I can say is welcome to the cult," Arjun added.

Also read: Dhurandhar Part 2 release date revealed, post-credit scene of Dhurandhar decoded, Ranveer Singh goes on rampage mode, becomes... hunts down...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
