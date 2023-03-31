Search icon
Arjun Rampal is 'super proud' as daughter Myra Rampal makes her runway debut at Christian Dior's Mumbai show

Myra Rampal made her runway debut at Christian Dior's Mumbai show which was held at the Gateway of India. Arjun Rampal pens a heartfelt note for her daughter, and Mahika Rampal cheers for her younger sister.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

Arjun Rampal-Myra Rampal

The Christian Dior Fall 2023 show was a special day for Arjun Rampal as her 17-year-old daughter mYra Rampal made her runway debut last night. The actor penned a heartfelt note expressing his happiness on her daughter’s runway debut.

On Friday, Arjun Rampal shared his daughter Myra’s photo from the Dior Fall 2023 show that took place at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, and expressed his feelings in a heartfelt note. The actor wrote, “Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star #christiandior #gatewayofindia #fashion #fashionshow #newkidontheblock #gratitude.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Myra Rampal shared her father’s post on her Instagram story with two red hearts. Myra’s sister Mahika Rampal and Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were also seen cheering Myra for making her runway debut. Mahika wrote, “my Dior baby.” And Gabriella Demetriades wrote, “@myra_rampal, of course, your runway debut would be @dior.”

Preity Zinta also congratulated Myra and commented, “Wow! Congrats @myra_rampal you have grown up so fast & so beautiful God bless.” Meanwhile, Bhavna Pandey dropped some fire emojis, and netizens could find a resemblance to her mother Mehr Jesia, who was also a model in her. One of the comments read, “Myra looks amazing! Reminds me so much of Mehr. Wish her an illustrious career.” Another wrote, “Wow supermodel genes showing results.” Another fan wrote, “The fruit never falls far from the tree. Superb.”

For the unversed, Myra and Mahikaa are Arjun and Mehr Jesia's daughters. The two got married in 1998 and they ended their 21-year-old marriage in 2019. Currently, Arjun is dating Gabriella Demetriades and has a son with her, Arik. 

