Arjun Rampal made a dramatic entrance at the event by breaking through a glass frame. However, as the glass shattered, it caused injuries to his hands, leading to bleeding.

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh's Rana Naidu is back for a second season, now with Arjun Rampal playing the role of a menacing villain.

During a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday, Netflix India unveiled its slate of movies and series for 2025, releasing a much-anticipated announcement video featuring the cast.

Arjun Rampal made a dramatic entrance at the event by breaking through a glass frame. However, as the glass shattered, it caused injuries to his hands, leading to bleeding. Despite his bleeding fingers, the 52-year-old actor continued with the event, maintaining a smile. Though visibly uncomfortable, he still managed to engage with the media.

Reportedly, the glass at the event didn't shatter as expected due to technical difficulties, prompting Arjun Rampal to break through it with his hand, resulting in his injury.

On Monday, the teaser for Rana Naidu Season 2 was unveiled, with Netflix sharing it and writing, "Ab hogi todfod ki shuruvaat mamu, kyunki ye Rana Naidu ka style hai. Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, coming in 2025, only on Netflix."

The release date for Rana Naidu Season 2 has not yet been announced by the makers. The series is an official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama Ray Donovan.

Rana Naidu Season 2 also features Suchitra Pillai, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Surveen Chawla, Ishitta Arun, and Kriti Kharbanda. The first season of the show was released in 2023.