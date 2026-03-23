Arjun Rampal calls Dhurandhar his 'revenge' for experiencing 26/11 attacks on his birthday: 'What the hell was that'

Arjun Rampal celebrates his birthday on 26/11, the same day Mumbai attacks took place in 2008. "When Aditya Dhar narrated to me the 26/11 scene, I knew I was going to have my revenge, and that's what I did with Dhurandhar", said the actor.

Arjun Rampal says he considers Aditya Dhar's two-part Dhurandhar a revenge against the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai that took place on his 36th birthday in 2008. Rampal said he and his friends had plans to host the party at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel but ended up at another hotel due to a last minute change of plans and that's when they heard about the attacks at different places in Mumbai.

"In 2008, during 26/11, I was in this hotel. I had come to pick up my friends. We were on our way to the Taj Hotel because we were going to go and celebrate my birthday and 26/11 also happened to be my birthday. One guy was getting ready. We were at the bar, and we ordered a drink and the first bomb went off near Mahim. I heard that sound and the whole glass kind of shook and rattled, and we were like, 'What the hell was that,'" Rampal, who plays the antagonist Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, said at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards on Sunday night.

The actor said they initially thought some gang war had broken out in Colaba. "In 20-30 minutes, the whole of Four Seasons (hotel) was cordoned off. Adarsh Jatia (Managing Director, Provenance Land, owner of Four Seasons Hotel) very gracefully gave me a suite and said 'You could stay here for the night, but we can't let anybody go out, it's not safe.' And on my birthday, I saw the horrors of 26/11 play out," the actor added.

Rampal said he stopped several times while driving back to his place on the next day. "In the morning when I drove back home, I had to stop at least three times because I thought I was going to be sick. When Aditya Dhar narrated to me the 26/11 scene, I knew I was going to have my revenge, and that's what I did with Dhurandhar. And all I want to say is Bharat Mata Ki Jai," he concluded.

Dhurandhar ended with the 26/11 attacks and the second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows how Ranveer Singh's spy Hamza Ali Mazari goes on to extract revenge from Pakistan. The first part grossed Rs 1300 crore worldwide and earned Rs 890 crore in India upon its release in December 2025. The sequel, released on March 19, has already collected Rs 466 crore and crossed Rs 761 globally in its opening weekend and is likely to surpass the earnings of the first part soon.

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