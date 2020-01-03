Arjun Rampal begins 2020 with an adorable picture with son Arik

Its the start of a new decade and what is a better way to do it than spending some much-needed downtime with family.

Actor Arjun Rampal and his lady love Gabriella Demetriades are one of the hottest couples in the Bollywood industry and their love story has always been the talk of the town. The couple, a few months back, had welcomed their first child, named him Arik Rampal, and are currently enjoying some family time with him in Goa.

Baby Arik has been pictured a lot of times in the city and even on Gabriella's social media page but today was special as Arjun himself took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his adorable baby boy as they enjoy their vacation in Goa.

The picture, clicked in a vehicle, shows Arjun holding his little munchkin in his arms while the latter looks outside into the wild, from the window.

Arjun captioned the post saying, "bliss full day with baby Arik in Goa. Happy 2020 #goa #unwind."

Meanwhile, both Gabriella and Arjun are couple goals whether they hang out for brunch or dinner dates, the couple always finds time to spend together. Earlier this year at Gabriella's baby shower when Arjun was asked about his relationship, he had said, "It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For Keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I am blessed they have, no questions asked."

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in JP Dutta's multi-starrer war film Paltan and is yet to announce his next project.