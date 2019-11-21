Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia officially divorced after 21 years of marriage

In 2018, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia who were married for 20 years announced their separation. They released a joint statement which read as "After a 20 year long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths and we feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth." The couple has two daughters named Mahikaa and Myra.

Now after staying apart for a year, a family court in Bandra granted Arjun and Mehr divorce with mutual consent. Talking about it, a Bandra family court official told Mumbai Mirror, "After a petition for divorce by mutual consent is filed, their plea is scrutinised, registered and then, the couple is referred to a marriage counsellor to attempt a reconciliation. If that fails, the couple is given six more months to work things out. Six months later, if they are resolute in their decision to part ways and have complied with the terms of divorce mutually agreed to between them, a court draws up a decree of divorce."

When asked about the finalising of divorce, Arjun told the tabloid, "Why would I want to talk about it? Why is it anyone’s business? I don’t want to talk about it."

After parting ways with Mehr, Arjun is currently in a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades and they welcomed their son earlier this year whom they named Arik. Meanwhile, the custody of Mahikaa and Myra are given to their mother Mehr.