HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Arjun Rampal admitted 'enjoying' shooting intimate scene with Kareena Kapoor, his old statement goes viral, netizens react: 'Just so creepy'

Back in 2012, during the promotions of Heroine, Arjun Rampal said, "I enjoyed getting cosy with Kareena Kapoor." His statement has resurfaced on the internet, and it has left netizens in shock.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 11:05 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Arjun Rampal admitted 'enjoying' shooting intimate scene with Kareena Kapoor, his old statement goes viral, netizens react: 'Just so creepy'
Arjun Rampal with Kareena Kapoor in Heroine

TRENDING NOW

When you're an actor or a public personality, you have to be extremely careful about their statements you make in the media or on open platforms. Bizarre statements, spicy revelations always remain relevant. In the age of the internet, nothing gets deleted or forgotten forever. Arjun Rampal is now making headlines for a statement he made 13 years ago. During the promotions of Heroine, Arjun Rampal said something about his co-star, Kareena Kapoor, and now he's facing the heat of the netizens. 

What! Arjun Rampal enjoyed getting intimate with Kareena Kapoor? 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun opened up about working with Kareena in Madhur Bhandarkar's directorial and revealed that he enjoyed getting cosy with her. I enjoyed getting cosy with Bebo. I’m still cherishing shooting those love-making moments with her." Though Arjun said this statement in cheeky humour, his joke has now irked the netizens. On Reddit, the users shared Arjun's statement, and they're slamming him. 

Netizens' reactions to Arjun's statement 

Soon after the Reddit user shared the post, several netizens expressed their shock and surprise at Arjun's statement. A netizen wrote, "Ew, I never knew that, that's just so creepy." Another netizen wrote, "Bahot hi tharki comment hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Ew, wtf? This makes me not like him as much anymore." An internet user wrote, "Please tell me this is sarcastic." 

About Heroine

The 2012 film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan stars as Mahi Arora, a once-successful film actress who is dealing with a dwindling career. The movie also stars Arjun Rampal and Randeep Hooda in supporting roles. Released in cinemas on September 21, 2012, the movie became a below-average success. Made in the reported budget of Rs 35 crores, the nett gross of the film was Rs 33 crores only. On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Rana Naidu Season 2. On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in The Buckingham Murders.

