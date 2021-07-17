Anshula Kapoor gets matching tattoo with half-sister Khushi Kapoor, writes ‘love you to pieces’

Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have made jaws drop as they revealed their matching tattoos.

The half-sisters got themselves tattoos inspired by the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle.

Taking to Instagram, Anushla Kapoor shared a picture in which she and Khushi Kapoor are seen standing together with their tattoos in focus.

Sharing the picture, Anshula wrote in the caption, "Love you to pieces @khushi05k hehe #Punny #CozWeFitTogether."

Khushi took to the comments section and said, "Love you," along with a few heart emojis.

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor recently talked about how she dealt with their mom’s death. Sharing a glimpse of the interview, Arjun called her his strength and life.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Anshula Kapoor claimed that for a long time after her mother's death, she would often feel guilty after experiencing any emotion other than melancholy.

"Time helps you mould your life around that loss, but it is always there. For the first year or two, every time I laughed, every time I felt happy, or any emotion that was not a sad emotion, it was immediately followed by guilt. There is no right or wrong way (to deal with it), and there is nothing wrong in seeking help from the outside," Anshula said in her interview.

For the unversed, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are the children of Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Kapoor while Boney had Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor with his second wife, late actor Sridevi.