Arjun Kapoor wants to star opposite THIS actor in 'Hera Pheri' remake

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's friendship is one for the books, the actors have managed to stay good friends despite competition and their busy lives and now Arjun has said that he wants to work on the remake of the cult comedy Hera Pheri with Ranveer.

When Arjun was asked with whom he would love to remake Hera Pheri, Arjun said, "I would love to do Hera Pheri with Ranveer and Paresh Rawal. Similarly, Main Khiladi Tu Anari is another film that I would love to remake with him." Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri released 20 years ago and starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal as three good-natured men struggling in life, who get rich after a twist of fate involving a wrong telephone number and a sinister kidnapping gone haywire.

During the interaction on social media, Arjun went on to say that his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor inspired him to pursue his passion for acting. He said, "I used to spend a lot of time around him and on-sets and get inspired by him," adding that he also always looked up to stars like Jackie Shroff, Govinda, and Suniel Shetty.

In the Helo live session, Arjun also spoke about the ongoing lockdown and his journey from 'fat to fit', saying that he had to quit things like rice and sugar to be in shape and worked hard to prepare himself to get into acting. He also said that lockdown is "a fantastic opportunity to reinvest and reinvent our health because jaan hai to jahaan hai".