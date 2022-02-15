Arjun Kapoor talks about being trolled for dating Malaika Arora, facing worse situations in life

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are often targeted by online trolls, courtesy of their 12-year age gap. However, Arjun and Malaika, who made their relationship official in 2019 on the occasion of the former’s birthday, aren’t affected by the trolling and negative comments that come their way. Instead, the couple has only grown stronger together with each passing year.

Speaking about negative reactions, Arjun Kapoor who has shut down trolls on several occasions in the past, recently told HT City in an interview that nothing prepares you for it except going through it while adding that he’s been through far worse in his life.

Arjun added he realises everything in life is temporary and only love is permanent. He further said that one doesn’t need to make the grandest gestures or the loudest noises while mentioning that if one believes in something, one could stand up for it even silently.

“I was prepared for the reaction to be extreme from trolls. Nothing prepares you except going through it. I’ve been through situations in life that have been far worse — seeing my parents split up, losing mom, having to go through seeing the upheaval of my father, losing out on a loved one, his wife Sridevi — you do realise that life is very fickle and temporary, and only love is permanent. Sometimes, you don’t have to make the grandest gestures and the loudest noises. You can actually be silent and still stand up for something or someone that you believe in. You’ve to also understand the circumstances, the complexities, and give it time,” said Arjun to HT City.

In his interview, Arjun averred that standing up doesn’t always mean being in your face. He said, “sometimes is just about holding your own silently and doing your thing, living each day and not thinking so much about the negativity.”

Questioning what could be the worst that couple happen, Arjun said that “it hurts you temporarily and then you put perspective by realising that you’re strong enough to face so much more than nameless, faceless people on social media spewing hate. You’ve to let them be.”

He further said that there’s so much relevance to Malaika and his relationship that everybody wants to have a say, have an opinion while adding that the only way to take it was to treat it as a compliment that everyone likes talking about them.