Arjun Kapoor talks about ladylove Malaika Arora, says 'I love how dignified she is'

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been seeing each other for a few years now and going quite strong at it.

And unlike a lot of B-town couples, Arjun and Malaika don't shy away from expressing their love in public. In fact, even when the two hadn't made their relationship official, they were papped hand-in-hand at dinner dates and public outing and the duo was quite comfortable about it. Even now, when they are officially together, they occasionally make an appearance on each other's social media posts and leave fans gushing over their chemistry.

Now, in a recent interview with HT Brunch, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his relationship with Malaika and spoken at length about his ladylove and the lessons he has learnt from her.

Talking about Malaika, Arjun revealed that he has learnt a lot from her while praising her for being 'dignified' and letting her work do the talking rather than trying to change the narrative about things.

He said, "I love how dignified Malaika is. The way she has conducted her way through life from being a woman who started working at the age of 20 to today, being an independent woman with her own personality. I have never seen her complain. I have never seen her harbour any negativity. I have never seen her trying to change the narrative about things. She just believed in keeping her head down with dignity and letting her work do the talking and leading a life that allows her to be happy. I learn from her every day!"

Arjun also spoke about what he has learnt from other women in his life including his mom Mona Kapoor, sister Anshula and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

About Anshula he said, "She doesn't hide her emotions and I need that in my life and profession; people who are straightforward and honest like that. She is uncorrupted by the world and the demands of the society."

Talking about Janhvi, Arjun said that "she is very curious and unlike what I had expected her to be because she comes from a lineage of being told that she is the next big thing in the world. She wants to learn, she wants to level up, she wants to get better."

As for Arjun and Malaika, the two made their relationship official in 2019 on the occasion of the '2 States' actor's 34th birthday.

Earlier, opening up about the age difference between Arjun and her, Malaika had told HT Brunch, "The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***.