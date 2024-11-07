Arjun Kapoor revealed how he tackled his dull phase amid Singham Again's success.

In the multi-starrer film Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor has truly outshone his co-stars with his portrayal of the villainous character Danger Lanka. Social media platforms, from Instagram to X, have been flooded with appreciation posts for Arjun since Rohit Shetty's directorial hit cinemas on Diwali.

This cop drama holds a special place in Arjun's career as it marks his successful comeback at the box office. Before Singham Again, Arjun experienced a professional lull, with films like 'Lady Killer' and 'Bhoot Police' failing to resonate with audiences. Over the years, he also became a target of online trolls due to his films' underperformance. However, with his power-packed performance in Singham Again, Arjun has silenced critics and tasted success once more.

In an interview with ANI, the Ishaqzaade star discussed the success of Singham Again and reflected on the difficult phase he endured before the release of the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop franchise. "The industry has always supported my work. Even if the movies didn't succeed, people never questioned my ability as an actor. Sometimes, my choices were off, or the execution wasn't right, but that didn't mean I wasn't capable. Sometimes, even those around you can hinder your potential," Arjun explained.

Discussing his setbacks, Arjun added, "Who likes failure? At times, you begin to doubt yourself when failures pile up. In today's world, negativity spreads quickly... People are quick to criticise, and everyone has an opinion. Despite the negativity, you have to keep moving forward and working hard. I started my career with a successful film; audiences gave me immense love then. They understood me, so I never lost faith in them. I trusted that if I delivered good work, success would follow--and that's exactly what happened with Singham Again."

Arjun expressed gratitude to director Rohit Shetty for the opportunity to be part of his major franchise."I want to thank Rohit Shetty for choosing me and believing in me. I'm glad I could deliver for him and, in a way, repay his faith," he said. Earlier on Wednesday, Arjun shared a series of memes and posts celebrating his role as a fierce villain in Singham Again, and the positive reactions from both fans and critics. He wrote, "Here's to turning non-believers into believers! Every question and doubt only fuelled my determination to work harder and come back stronger."

He continued, "To everyone who supported me then and still does now - thank you. Your support means everything. And to those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again! This journey feels like my debut all over again, and I still have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, lesson, and all the love and fire!"Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI