Arjun Kapoor starrer 'India's Most Wanted' BANNED in Dubai due to a dialogue, details inside

Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted is slated to release this Friday alongside Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi

Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted is slated to release within a day. The movie, like most other movies, was sent for screening in Dubai. However the country has rejected the release of their film there, based on a dialogue which is offensive to Dubai.

Confirming the same, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “In India’s Most Wanted there is a dialogue that says most terrorists are based either in Pakistan or Dubai, and it was this reference that didn’t go down too well with the censors there. Had this dialogue been deleted the film would be permitted to release, but the makers of the film did not budge and hence it will not release.”

The director of India’s Most Wanted, Raj Kumar Gupta, as the official spokesperson over this, told the portal, “Yes the film will not release in Dubai. There were some issues which could not be sorted and hence this decision,” adding, “Yes the said dialogue is there in the film and it is a factual one based on the research that has been conducted. So we did not want to do away with the dialogue and decided on retaining it in the film even if it entailed a non-release in Dubai.”

India’s Most Wanted, starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role is about him forming a team to catch India's most dreaded terrorist, also called as India's Osama. The challenge comes when the actor has to face such a dangerous person without carrying any weapons. Will Arjun and his team be able to capture the terrorist and how forms the crux of the movie, which is slated to release this Friday.