Arjun Kapoor slams trolls for calling out celebrities for charity, says they are not 'superheroes'

Bollywood celebrities have been the victim of online trolling for various reasons in the past. But recently, it increased when celebrities took to social media in collaboration with other charity houses to gather funds for resources and people who have been impacted by the second wave of COVID-19. Celebs are criticised if they publicise their charity or decide not to tell the world about it.

Arjun Kapoor, who recently saw the success of his latest release 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' has come forward and slammed the trolls.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Arjun said that people sometimes expect celebrities to behave like 'superheroes' and help the world but forget that they are also human.

"Celebrities get bunched up and clubbed into this jhund (flock) of people who are supposed to come together and help the world exactly like superheroes and then they are supposed to be accountable at all times. They have to also take care of themselves. Some people like to take a backseat, some like to step in the foreground because they have the capability. It's a human thing, it’s not a celebrity thing. Not every human being you know is going out there and doing everything, right? Some are, some are not in a position to, and celebrities are no different. We are humans. I don’t have a take on it beyond this," he said.

Arjun Kapoor recently invested in an online fundraiser platform Fankind and collected over Rs 1 crore through their online celebrity fundraising platform. He had collaborated with his sister for this fundraiser which was for COVID-19 support.

"I had invested my life's savings for this venture and it makes me proud that the platform has supported those in serious need in these desperate and trying times," Arjun had shared in a statement.

Many celebrities have contributed to the cause by donating fund for COVID-19 relief, while some like 'Sonu Sood' has arranged hospital beds, medicines, oxygen and more.