Arjun Kapoor slams 'garbage news' about Malaika Arora's pregnancy, here's what he said

File Photo

After reports of Malaika Arora's pregnancy circulated, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and slammed the news. He shared the article related to Malaika Arora's pregnancy and wrote, "This is the lowest that you could have gone."

He added, "You have done it by being casual. Insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying the garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives."

For the unversed, it all started when Pinkvilla's report stating that the couple announced their pregnancy to their close relatives circulated. The portal stated that someone from London informed them that Malaika and Arjun went to London in October where they announced that they are expecting a child.

On November 10, Malaika Arora posted a photo on her social media profile mentioning 'I said YES' which sent the entire social media circuit into a tizzy. People wondered if she said yes to marrying Arjun Kapoor. Soon, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl announced that she has said 'yes' to her OTT debut with her new reality show Moving In With Malaika.

The entire industry showered her with best wishes for a new step in her illustrious career and now, none other than her beau, Arjun Kapoor too has posted an encouraging message for Malaika. Taking to his Instagram Stories on November 11, the Ek Villain Returns actor wrote, "Excited to see what’s in store for this new phase...Can’t Wait!".

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 and since then, they have never shied away from talking about their relationship in interviews. However, the two stars are often been trolled for the age gap between them as Malaika turned 49 in October, whereas Arjun celebrated his 37th birthday in June.

READ | Malaika Arora's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor drops mirror selfie on actress's birthday, calls her 'yin to my yang'