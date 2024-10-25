Amid the breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor skipped posting about Malaika Arora''s birthday and dropped a cryptic post.

On October 23, Malaika Arora turned 51. For the past few years on Malaika's special day, Arjun Kapoor would post special birthday wishes for her. However, this year, amid the breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor skipped wishing her girlfriend and instead shared a cryptic post.

On his Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Never forget who you are – The Lion King." Arjun quoted the famous line of Musafa saying it to his son Simba in The Lion King, but the fans interpreted it with the ongoing breakup rumours.

Malaika Arora on having 'no regrets'

In a recent interaction, Malaika Arora said that she has no regrets about the choices she made in her life. Speaking to GlobalSpa Magazine, Malaika Arora said, “I believe every choice I have made, both personally and professionally, has shaped my life for a reason.” Arora further added, “I live with no regrets and feel fortunate that things have unfolded the way they have.”

Malaika and Arjun reportedly broke up earlier this year. The rumours started spreading about the separation after the Housefull actress skipped the birthday bash of Arjun and even didn't post about his day on her social media. Later, Malaika and Arjun were seen at an event, and the actress walked past Arjun, ignoring him. This public appearance further confirmed the rumours. However, her manager dismissed the breakup news as 'rumours'.

In September, Malaika Arora also lost her father, Anil Mehta. He allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of his building. During the final rites of Anil Mehta, Arjun stood by Malaika's side, and was giving her the much-needed support.

On the work front, Arjun will soon be seen playing the main antagonist in Singham Again. The Ajay Devgn-starrer borrows the theme of the Indian epic Ramayana, and it stars an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff. Singham Again will be released in the cinemas on November 1.

