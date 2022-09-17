Anshula Kapoor talks about being hesitant to wear bikini, says 'still learning to un-hate my body'

Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Anshula Kapoor published a special Instagram post that encourages people to accept their bodies as they are. She posted a picture of herself sitting in a pool wearing a bikini. On a bright day, she posed for the camera.

She wrote,”3 months ago I remember having a conversation with @priyamganeriwal about swimming costumes, and I remember telling her I would never wear a bikini, I just couldn’t pull it off and I don’t have the confidence to be comfortable in one. Her response was simple - “why not? I think you should totally wear one”.

She added “Why was I hesitant? Because I’m so used to thinking that I need a particular body type to be able to wear certain clothes.. I’m so conditioned to wanting to hide my body and “play it safe”, its like my default setting is to always be like “no, I can’t pull that off”. And I’m learning to change this.”

“This image has been sitting in my drafts for a couple of weeks, because I still have what we call bad body image days. And on days like that I convince myself that only “perfect” photos belong on the feed.. I’m still learning to un-hate my body, I’m learning to be okay with my body even on days when she’s bloated or not looking her best. It is okay to be covered in stretch marks, it is normal to have cellulite & texture, skin is meant to fold and roll, and my FUPA is always going to be a part of me and that’s okay too!I’m glad I took a chance and bought the bikini. This was one of my favorite days on our holiday.. I felt confident, I felt comfortable in my own skin.This is me chasing joy instead of perfection. And I actually can’t wait to wear this bikini again.”

“If you’ve ever wanted to wear something that you’ve liked on someone else but you’ve convinced yourself not to, maybe it’s time to just chase joy and listen to your heart?” she concluded.

Anshula had previously uploaded numerous images and videos from her trip. She ate delicious cuisine, went swimming in the ocean, and posed in various clothes.