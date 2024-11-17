Anshula Kapoor calls her brother Arjun Kapoor a green flag, revealing how he takes care of her during periods.

Arjun Kapoor has been grabbing headlines for his performance in Singham Again as a villain and also for his breakup with Malaika Arora. Amid this, his sister, Anshula Kapoor opened up on how he takes care of her during her periods.

In an interview with Hautterfly, Anshula Kapoor talked about her bond with Arjun Kapoor and recalled how she was financially depended on him. She said, “I was still very much dependent on Arjun bhaiya, and I think for a better part of almost 9–10 years after mom passed away. I was, and I still am to some extent emotionally and mentally dependent on him.” She later landed her first job at the age of 21.

Anshula also recalled how Arjun who is six years older than her is a huge emotional support when she feels low. She added how she could comfortably discuss about periods without him being disgusted or annoyed and said, “I could be lying in bed cramping, and he’ll be like wassup, and I’ll be like ‘bleeding too heavily, cramping’, and he literally won’t get annoyed. He doesn’t get disgusted."

She also revealed that Arjun Kapoor constantly checks on her to see if she has her hot water bottle, has taken her medicines, or if she needs anything during her periods. When the host called Arjun Kapoor a ‘green flag’, Anshula agreed and said, “He is a full green flag. He is very understanding."

Meanwhile, during the promotions of Singham Again Arjun Kapoor said that he is single confirming his breakup with Malaika Arora. The couple who were always the talk of the town due to their chemistry left fans disappointed with the news. Arjun is now garnering love and success for his villainous avatar in Singham Again. The film is performing well at the box office despite the clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

