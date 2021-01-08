Arjun Kapoor shares photo with Saif Ali Khan as they leave for 'Bhoot Police' last schedule in Jaisalmer

'Bhoot Police' has created a massive buzz ever since its announcement. On Thursday, the crew and the lead actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor along with the producer Ramesh Taurani left for their final schedule in Rajasthan.

Arjun shared a group picture with Saif and the team on his Instagram account from a chartered flight.

'Bhoot Police' finished almost 75% of the film post lockdown amidst the pandemic in the scenic locales of Dalhousie and Dharamshala. The team is expected to complete the last schedule of the film in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan this month.

The lead cast of the film includes Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The movie is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

While the other details around the film are heavily under wraps, this exciting, spooky adventure will indeed be a treat for the viewers in the summers.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about the film, director Pavan had said, "We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring trademark humour to the script."

On the other hand, in a separate interview with Mumbai Mirror, Jacqueline had spoken about working with Saif and others. "Saif and I have worked together earlier in Race 2; we are not just co-stars but friends. And even Arjun and Yami, with whom I am collaborating for the first time, are super fun," she had said.