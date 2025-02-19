Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor and is slated to release on February 21, 2025.

Comedian Harsh Gujral, who is Arjun Kapoor's co-star in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, recently revealed during a press conference that both he and Arjun Kapoor are currently single. The comedian made a lighthearted remark where he confirmed that Arjun Kapoor is currently not in a relationship, post his breakup with Malaika Arora. Harsh Gujral was quoted as saying, "Mere liye ye sach hai ki mere real life mein abhi ek bhi nahi, main single chal raha hu. Aur Arjun bhai bhi real life mein single chal rahein hai. Toh hum log ye film ke liye kar rahe hai (For me, the truth is that there is no one in my real life right now, I am single. And Arjun bhai is also single in real life. So, we are doing this for the film)."

In the same press conference, Arjun Kapoor shared his thoughts about love triangles in real life and also spoke about why it is important to maintain decency in relationships.

"Iss situation mein bechare ke saath jo hua hai and his past comes back because she's lost her memory. That is not a fun situation in real life to have somebody stuck in. In all honesty, i don't think anybody should be stuck in this situation or get themselves in this situation where you are trying to play two sides. I don't think that's healthy. I'm sure people would have unfortunate circumstances where you are stuck between two people. I don't think that's a lot of fun eventually, for somebody or the other will get hurt. And that's not a nice way to be in relationships or equations," Arjun Kapoor said.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor and is slated to release on February 21, 2025.

