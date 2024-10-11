Anshula Kapoor recently opened up about her struggles with body image and mental well-being. She talked about her regular therapy sessions which helped her understand herself better.

Anshula Kapoor, the eldest daughter of Boney Kapoor and sister of Arjun Kapoor, has transformed herself both physically and mentally. Once self-conscious of her body, the entrepreneur has evolved to advocate the significance of self-acceptance. After weight loss, she often shares her opinions on fitness, mental health and fashion on social media. Recently, she disclosed how therapy helped her to know herself better inside out.

Anshula recently elaborated on her life and revealed that her therapy journey began in her late 20s. She expressed how she spent her life hiding in oversized clothes without knowing the importance of inner growth. “I spent much of my life conscious about my body, without exploring my passions, hiding in baggy clothes and unaware of fashion or self-love. This changed when I began therapy in my late 20s and early 30s, which helped me understand myself better and gain confidence. I shifted my focus from physical imperfections to inner growth,” she told Indian Express. She also mentioned that she monitors her mental state with regular therapy sessions.

Anshula indulges in open communications and interesting activities to prioritise her mental well-being. Not many know she builds LEGOs( plastic construction toys) for therapeutic use. “I am a homebody and an ambivert. I love building LEGOs and using them as therapy. I don’t think many people know about that,” said, Anshula, who is a writer, Body Positivity & Mental Health Advocate, Entrepreneur, and TEDx Speaker.

In 2022, Anshula left her social media stunned with her drastic weight loss. She had shared a picture of herself on her IG handle, wherein she looked slender in her transformed self. Alongside, she penned a long self-appreciation note highlighting her epic body transformation. Besides this, she also made her relationship with her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar official on social media. Since then, she often shares happy moments with Rohan on Instagram.