Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor shares video on ‘no bra club’, Priyanka Chorpa reacts

On Sunday, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor shared a video on the relief of taking off a bra after a workout. For the unversed, Anshula, who often shares her videos and photos from the gym, has become a new motivation for her fans.

Her recent video about taking a bra off is going viral on social media. Anshula can be seen removing her bra in the video. Sharing it, she wrote, “The best part about coming home from Sunday brunch! #NoBraClub.” Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra also reacted to the photo and wrote, “Every day.”

Her fans also reacted to it. One of them wrote, “During the pandemic every day was Sunday.” The second one mentioned, “no better feeling than freeing the girls from boob jail.” The third one commented, “U r too gorgeous than ur siblings.” The fourth one said, “Love the feeling of just tossing it away. Sigh!”

For the unversed, Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first marriage with Mona Shourie, while Sridevi and Boney together welcomed Khushi and Janhvi. In 2018, Sridevi lost her life after which Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor were all shattered.

All four Janvhi, Anshula, Arjun, and Khushi would rarely meet before, however, they have a strong bond now and keep meeting each other. While talking about the same in an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I think having Arjun Bhaiyya and Anshula Didi as a part of our lives has made us more secure and stronger individuals. For the lack of a better word, I feel more wholesome. At a later stage in life, we got two more siblings. I don’t know who else can say that and I think that I’m extremely lucky and it doesn’t get better than that.”

While talking about her father Boney Kapoor, the actress stated, “I think it’s new for papa but honestly, he’s become more of a friend to us than anything else and I think our relationship has become more honest and transparent. I don’t know, I think that it’s a very functional ecosystem, at least that’s how I feel about my relationship with my dad. I think the four of us each have very different individual relations with him. I like that me and him feel like a team and I like that he’s my best friend.”