Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor pens emotional note on her 2-year-long body transformation journey

Anshula Kapoor amazed stunned fans and celebrities including Katrina Kaif and Sanjay Kapoor with her epic body transformation. The star-kid has lost weight and has recently dropped a photo of herself.

On Monday, Anshula posted a photo of herself from the gym with a long note. She appreciated herself and wrote, “For me today, being "healthy" means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn't in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self doubt. Then came the self realizations. Thus began the healing.”

She added, “It’s been a 2 year long journey, and I'm still a work in progress. It's taken me almost as long to realize that my self worth isn't tied to the shape of my body, and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections & flaws isn't doing me any good - regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical. I'm still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I'm discovering and leaning into, because life is too short to live it thinking you're unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy.”

Her sister Janhvi Kapoor has also reacted to the post and wrote, “Omg Honey,” with fiery emojis. In her next comment, she wrote, “Onwards and Upwards.”

One of her fans wrote, “@anshulakapoor Loving the New You. We all are an art in the making. We have our positives and our negatives, our highs n our lows, our perfections n some imperfections. How we deal with them defines us. Wat I have seen of you in the last two years is nothing less than an Inspiration. Keep inspiring and keep working hard. The Journey is more important , enjoyable and teaches us much more than the Goal itself. Looking forward to new you.”