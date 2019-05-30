Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika Arora tells him to 'keep smiling always' a day after hate comment towards them

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan were in news a day back for an interesting reason. A Twitterati, who interestingly happens to be Varun Dhawan's fan, accused Arjun Kapoor of having 'double standards' for 'hating Sridevi' while being in a relationship with a mother of a teenage boy, who might also get married to him for the second time.

Arjun Kapoor obviously gave it back to the Varun Dhawan fan, and then even forgave the fan. Varun also asked the fan and all his fans to not spread hate for any other actor. A day into the incident, Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of him smiling.

The Finding Fanny actor gave a 'Wednesday Wisdom' quote. He wrote, "Smile... because it’s easier not to... Smile... because they expect u not to... Smile... because there are more reasons to than not to...Just Smile. #wednesdaywisdom" alongside the image.

Here, take a look at his post:

Arjun Kapoor also received a special comment from his girlfriend Malaika Arora. She, who recently approved of Arjun Kapoor's latest release India's Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, from the time of screening of the film, commented on his post writing, 'Keep smiling always'.

See her comment here:

Interestingly Malaika Arora was not the only person to leave a sweet comment on Arjun's post. Kapoor's Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon wrote, "Smile.. because it suits you! ;)" Meanwhile filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder called him 'gyaani baba' and sister Anshula Kapoor spread love with a lot of hearts.