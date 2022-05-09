Arjun Kapoor's body transformation pics set internet on fire, check out Ranveer Singh's hilarious reaction

Credit: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

On Monday, Arjun Kapoor amazed everyone when he shared his killed body transformation photos on social media. He can be seen flaunting his six-pack abs in before-after photos. Bollywood celebs have praised the actor in the comment box.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete it later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 – it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track. Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, it still is, but I’m loving the state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same. My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It’s been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who i am (chest hair included).”

Celebs including Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Manish Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza and Varun Dhawan have parised the actor. Ranveer Singh wrote, “haye garmi.” Kriti Sanon mentioned, “Superbbb!!.” Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Well done baba.”

On the personal front, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have always been expressive about their relationship in their interviews and on social media. The couple often shares their adorable and lovely photos and videos on their Instagram accounts. In a recent interview, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has hinted about the wedding plans with the 2 States actor.

While speaking to the Bombay Times, the actress said that they both are at a mature stage where they feel there's still room for more discoveries in their relationship. She added that though she and Arjun often laugh and joke about their future, but they are serious about the same and would love to see a future together.

"I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other", the actress, who was previously married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan, was quoted telling the publication.