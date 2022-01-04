Arjun Kapoor reveals perception about his ‘happy family living under the same roof’ is ‘fake’

Arjun Kapoor in his recent interview opened about his family which includes his three sisters and his father Boney Kapoor. He talked about his equation with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been constantly making headlines because of his personal life. Now in his new interview, the actor was heard talking about netizens’ ‘fake perception’ about his equation with his family.

While speaking about his sisters, in an interview with Masala.com, Arjun said, “The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humour and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes.”

“About advice, we don’t live together now so we’re not discussing everything on a day-to-day basis. I hate creating this fake perception that we have are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything. We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. But it’s still a very intimate space for us to come out so openly and speak about. I am somebody who believes in letting people do what they choose to do. I don’t interfere. But yes, if one of them comes to me to talk about something, I’m always there to give my two cents on my experience,” he added.

Earlier, while speaking to Harper's Bazaar India, Arjun had said “We have all confronted many of our demons. It has to do with letting go, which is very cathartic... it is strangely therapeutic to just sit around and talk rubbish, and realise that you were holding onto things, unknowingly or knowingly, because you were supposed to. But I love my father more because of both of them. It is complex. I have been able to see my father in a different light. If I didn’t share this equation with Janhvi and Khushi, I would have resented many things and never felt the need to reconnect with him at this level.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Bhoot Police’. He will be next seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

On the personal front, the actor has been dating Malaika Arora since 2019.