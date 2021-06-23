Arjun Kapoor reveals how 'Ek Villain Returns' is different from other mainstream films

Headlines

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma shine as India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in must win game

‘Congress has blood on its hands…’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s fiery attack amid Manipur violence

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

8 Foods that help prevent UTI

 Benefits of using olive oil for cooking

10 best movies of director Siddique 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor reveals how 'Ek Villain Returns' is different from other mainstream films

"It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film," expressed Arjun Kapoor as he spoke about 'Ek Villain Returns'

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2021, 08:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arjun Kapoor, who was recently appreciated for his role in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' has more to look forward with two films in his kitty, 'Bhoot Police' and 'Ek Villain Returns' 

Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' is one of the most awaited films, it also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in prominent roles. The film is Arjun and Mohit's second collaboration after their 2017 film 'Half Girlfriend'.

In a interview with Bollywood Life, Arjun said, "I have full faith in Ek Villain 2 and its result. There is John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. There is Mohit Suri and his kind of music. The way he will present us (is also exciting). It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film. There is a story, there are characters, there is a plot with twists and turns. So I am pretty excited about it."

He further added, "I am not nervous about it. I need to balance films like 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Ek Villain 2'. The balance might be changing but that’s the challenge of being an actor. I think it’s important to test yourself all the time. If I am able to tick mark and accomplish a 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', I can also do a Mohit Suri kind of film. If there is Dibakar Banerjee kind of cinema, there is also a Mohit Suri style of cinema. He is a very experienced filmmaker."

'Ek Villain Returns', the sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 film, is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11, 2022. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

Parliament passes bill to empower President with management accountability of IIMs

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia announce extended 18-man squad, star batter left out

Uttar Pradesh: Schools to remain closed today as UPSA calls for protest, check full list here

Zeenat Aman talks about gender role reversal, says 'people should have right to dress as they...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE