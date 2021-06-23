Arjun Kapoor reveals how 'Ek Villain Returns' is different from other mainstream films

"It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film," expressed Arjun Kapoor as he spoke about 'Ek Villain Returns'

Arjun Kapoor, who was recently appreciated for his role in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' has more to look forward with two films in his kitty, 'Bhoot Police' and 'Ek Villain Returns'

Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' is one of the most awaited films, it also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in prominent roles. The film is Arjun and Mohit's second collaboration after their 2017 film 'Half Girlfriend'.

In a interview with Bollywood Life, Arjun said, "I have full faith in Ek Villain 2 and its result. There is John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. There is Mohit Suri and his kind of music. The way he will present us (is also exciting). It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film. There is a story, there are characters, there is a plot with twists and turns. So I am pretty excited about it."

He further added, "I am not nervous about it. I need to balance films like 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Ek Villain 2'. The balance might be changing but that’s the challenge of being an actor. I think it’s important to test yourself all the time. If I am able to tick mark and accomplish a 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', I can also do a Mohit Suri kind of film. If there is Dibakar Banerjee kind of cinema, there is also a Mohit Suri style of cinema. He is a very experienced filmmaker."

'Ek Villain Returns', the sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 film, is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11, 2022.