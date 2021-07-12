Arjun Kapoor reveals he wanted to play Fawad Khan’s role in ‘Kapoor and Sons’, says 'I was never offered the film'

Arjun Kapoor recently joined a clubhouse session and revealed how we was eager on playing Fawad Khan’s role in ‘Kapoor and Sons’.

He mentioned that he even called up director Shakun Batra but it did not work out.

During a Clubhouse session moderated by Janice Sequeira and Aniruddha Guha, Arjun Kapoor he said,

“Not a lot of people know this but I can confess this now here. I had called up Shakun Batra when Kapoor & Sons was stuck for a while and I had said I would want to do Kapoor & Sons. At that point of time, obviously, Shakun didn’t see the casting hitting the spot,” Arjun said, adding, “I wanted to play Fawad’s role. I knew they were getting stuck with that”

Arjun said that he keeps teasing Shakun about not casting him but using his name in the film. “I was never offered the film, I had just heard that the film was being cast but it was not proving to be an easy exercise. And I know Shakun personally, so I called him up and said, ‘I would love to read and I feel I can play that role also.

“I have no qualms about playing either/or, wherever you see me fit, but I would like to work with you.’ I keep making fun of him, ‘Tune Arjun Kapoor ko nahi liya but Arjun Kapoor ka naam le liya (You didn’t take Arjun Kapoor in your film but you took Arjun Kapoor’s name).’ Because Sidharth Malhotra ended up being called Arjun Kapoor in the film,”

Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Fawad Khan star in the film ‘Kapoor and Sons’, which is about two estranged brothers who return to their dysfunctional family in Coonoor after their grandfather has a heart attack. The movie was a critical and financial hit.

For the unversed, Fawad Khan, incidentally, was not the first option for Kapoor & Sons. Six other actors had turned down the part before him, and producer Karan Johar pondered putting the project on hold at one point.