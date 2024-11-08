Arjun Kapoor discussed how he learnt to deal with his failure from his father, and recalled when he dealt with the failure of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja failure.

Arjun Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of Singham Again. After facing years of dull phases, Arjun bounced back after playing the main antagonist Danger Lanka in Ajay Devgn-starrer. In a recent interaction, Arjun opened up about his father, producer Boney Kapoor's low phase, and his way of dealing with failures after the colossal failure of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Arjun said that despite his flops, he remained resilient due to Boney Kapoor. Arjun said, "He is never despondent. I think we are cut from the same cloth but circumstantially he has taken a lot of punches and he is a very resilient man by nature. And this should go without saying that the upbringing he had was very different from mine. I had to deal with emotional punches, he’s had to deal with financial punches. At the end of the day, he is a businessman who takes a chance. He is a gambler at heart because he is also a flamboyant creative man."

Kapoor further added, "He will go all out. He is the kind of person whose biopic will be great. There are anecdotes after anecdotes… Some people are rich, some do not have the money but are raees (wealthy), and my father is a raees aadmi (wealthy man). But you have to understand that it also develops a dread inside me because I have seen the space of him, of what he is going through. So I have realised that the way he deals with people, I cannot try to be him, that’s his personality."

Arjun remembered how Boney Kapoor dealt with Roop Ki Rani and Choron Ka Raja flopping, which were among the most expensive films in Bollywood. Arjun said, "So what he does is very unique. I am (cut) from the same cloth but I am very internal, maybe he is very external, maybe he’ll never ever let things affect him. Whereas I go within myself. I don’t know how he does it, I wish I did, I think it’s commendable." Before Singham Again, Arjun had a series of flops including Kuttey, The Lady Killer, and Ek Villain Returns.

