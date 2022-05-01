Arjun Kapoor recreates Anushka Sharma’s photo on her birthday, actress reacts

Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor wished Anushka Sharma a very happy birthday on her special day. On social media, the actor published a collage in which he appears to be recreating Anushka's photo.

He wrote in the caption, “Mera Nature yeh hai ki main India’s very own Nature Girl Anushka Sharma ko ek Natural sa wish karun on her birthday from among phool, patti and lots of ped-paude! Have the best life @anushkasharma! There is no one like you!”



Reacting to this Anushka Sharma wrote, “I know that this picture of you was already in your photo albums.”



Take a look at the post here:

Anushka resorted to Instagram to show a series of photos of herself wearing a black velvet co-ord set. Anushka is seen reclining on a couch in the photos. Her hair is styled perfectly, and she is wearing dewy make-up. The actor's fans and followers showered her with love in the comments area of the post as soon as she shared it.

Anushka returns to the big screen after her pregnancy with this film, which is based on the life of Jhulan, India's most celebrated female cricketer. Jhulan holds the world record for the most wickets taken by a female cricketer in a single international career.



Anushka broke the news of her voluntary exit from her production on her Instagram. In her statement, The 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actress shared that she is proud of her production for backing clutter-breaking films and bringing the balance between commercial entertainment and content. Sharma also added that her brother Karnesh has equally worked hard to build the production house, and she credited him for shaping up the banner.

The 'Zero' actress revealed why she decided to step down from the house and said, "Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance in an entirely new fashion like never before. So I have decided that whatever time I had at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place.”