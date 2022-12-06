Arjun Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora's chat show, shares pictures while binge-watching Moving In With Malaika

Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's debut web series Moving In With Malaika has left her beau Arjun Kapoor proud. The Tevar star was among the loyal audience member of Arora's new chat show, and he shared his reaction to Malaika's new venture.

Arjun cheered up and supported his 'baby' on his Instagram. Shared a photo of watching the show on his Instagram stories, and wrote, "You know what I am watching tonight!! @malaikaaroraofficial. So proud and happy to see this finally come alive and become a reality (literally emoji)."

He shared another photo, after finishing the episode, and he wrote, "Episode 1 has been consumed, waiting for the rest of 3 this week."

Here is the story

Popular filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, while speaking to Malaika Arora on her reality show Moving in with Malaika, opened up about a ‘b****y’ comment passed by her friend when she was getting married to Sirish Kunder who is 8-years-younger to her.

Farah told Malaika, “One friend of mine when I was getting married someone asked him, 'Are you attending Farah's wedding?' He said, 'No. But I'll attend the second one'. I thought that was quite b****y."

When Farah asked, “How do you deal when they talk about your relationship? Because I have also been through it.” Malaika responded, “It's not been easy, and face a lot of it on daily basis, this old thing about older women. A man on the other hand dating a 20-year-old, a 30-year-old woman is applauded. He's made to feel that he is the king of the world...A lot of it I've also got from my own near and dear ones. Forget the outer circle because at the end of the day they are just privy to a ringside view.”

Moving In With Malaika is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.