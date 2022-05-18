Arjun Kapoor reacts to his marriage reports with Malaika Arora in savage way

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has given a cryptic reply to his marriage rumours with Malaika Arora. It seems like the actor responded to reports of his marriage with Malaika in a sneaky manner. The Gunday star took his views to Instagram stories and said, "Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do (laughing emoji).”

Here's Arjun's response

Earlier there were reports that one of the most talked-about Bollywood couples Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora is all set to tie the knot. As per media reports, Arjun and Malaika plan on an intimate wedding in November or December, this year.

As per an exclusive report on Bollywoodlife.com, Arjun and Malaika have decided to tie the knot by the end of this year. A source was quoted telling the publication, "Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family."

READ: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor to tie the knot in December 2022 in intimate wedding ceremony?

Dishing out details of the wedding, a source told bollywoodlife.com that the couple believes in simplicity so they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding. "The party will be hosted only by very close members of the industry and family members. The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika's parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list," the source told the portal.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.