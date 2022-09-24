Search icon
Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh make fun of Chakda Xpress star Anushka Sharma's 'kharaab' photos on social media

In the pictures, Chakda Xpress actress Anushka Sharma posed during the golden hour, outside a vanity van.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

Credit: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Bollywood actress Actor Anushka Sharma is busy shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress in the UK. On Friday, the actress rtook to Instagram and dropped a string of her "ok ok type" pictures in a hoodie.

In the pictures, Anushka posed during the golden hour, outside a vanity van. She can be seen wearing a beige hoodie with black pants and a pair of boots and of course black chunky sunglasses. Sharing the photos, she penned a funny note while expressing her honest views about the pictures.

"Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye," she captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soon after she shared the pictures, Arjun Kapoor rushed to the comment section and teased her, "Hoodie achi hai (fire emoji) photos toh kharaab hai I agree (Your hoodie is nice, but not your pictures)."Ranveer Singh dropped a laughing emoji in the comment section.

Speaking of Anushka's film Chakda Xpress, it is a sports biopic film based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Jhulan is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor is all set for her comeback. (With inputsfrom ANI)

