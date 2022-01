Arjun Kapoor has quashed all the breakup rumours between him and Malaika Arora through his latest Instagram post. The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a black and white selfie with her girlfriend.

Calling the rumours shady, he wrote, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all".



Malaika Arora also dropped a heart emoji below the post.