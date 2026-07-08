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Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt note for sister Anshula Kapoor after she marries Rohan Thakkar, remembers their mom Mona Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Anshula Kapoor after her marriage

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Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt note for sister Anshula Kapoor after she marries Rohan Thakkar, remembers their mom Mona Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor remembered their late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in his emotional message to Anshula Kapoor after her marriage with Rohan Thakkar. Adding an emotional touch to Anshula and Rohan's wedding was a framed photograph of their late mom placed beside the mandap.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 02:58 AM IST

Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt note for sister Anshula Kapoor after she marries Rohan Thakkar, remembers their mom Mona Kapoor
Anshula Kapoor with Arjun Kapoor
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Arjun Kapoor's sister and Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor married her longtime partner, Rohan Thakkar, in an intimate ceremony at at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on July 6, Monday. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends including Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and others.

Arjun Kapoor remembered their mom Mona Shourie Kapoor

After the celebrations, Arjun took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared a series of playful pictures with Anshula from the wedding. Along with the photos, he posted a heartfelt message for his sister as she began a new chapter of her life with Rohan. In his note, he also remembered their mother, late Mona Shouri Kapoor, who was Boney's first wife.

'She is watching over you and blessing you all the time'

"To my Ansh, You will always be mine but now I have to let you go. Today you start your new journey with Rohan and my heart, mind and soul are so so happy seeing you smile. I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way, don’t you ever worry cause she is watching over you and blessing you all the time...I'm always here, always got your back and always making sure the smile never leaves. Love you, Your Arjun Bhaiya," wrote the Gunday actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Anshula Kapoor's emotional gesture for her late mother

Adding an emotional touch to Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding was a framed photograph of Anshula and Arjun Kapoor's late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, placed beside the mandap. The touching tribute moved many, and both Anshula and Arjun made sure to include the poignant image of the mandap featuring Mona's photograph while sharing glimpses from her wedding on Instagram.

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