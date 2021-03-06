"You shall always have my support," Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday note for Janhvi Kapoor

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor penned a sweet, heartfelt birthday note for step-sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor.

As the 'Dhadak' girl of Bollywood, actor Janhvi Kapoor ringed in her 24th birthday on Saturday, she received a plethora of warm wishes from her fans and the film industry on the occasion. But, it is her step-brother Arjun Kapoor's wish which grabbed everybody`s attention.

The 'Panipat' star shared a delightful picture of himself with the birthday girl where he can be seen walking ahead while holding Janhvi's hand. The snap is a throwback picture from the 'Koffee with Karan' season 6 episode when the brother-sister duo appeared for the first time together on a TV show.

Alongside the picture, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !!! I can't promise much except like this picture you shall always have my support & hand wherever you go & whichever path you seek.

Reading Arjun's post for her, Janhvi replied, "Love you," using a heart emoticon.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late legendary film actor Sridevi, the second wife of film producer Boney Kapoor. While, Arjun Kapoor is the son of Mona Shourie Kapoor, the first wife of Boney Kapoor.

Both Janhvi and Arjun share a great brother-sister bond and are often spotted spending family time with each other. The 'Gunday' star is very protective of his sisters and has often admitted the same on various public platforms.

Earlier, in the day Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, and many others wished the birthday girl on her special day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in 'Roohi', which is set to hit the big screens on March 11 this year. It also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor has 'Sardar Ka Grandson', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring Parineeti Chopra, and 'Bhoot Police', co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal in the pipeline.