Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her birth anniversary

Son of Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor has been extremely vocal about his personal life and family relationships in his interviews. On Thursday, February 3, the actor penned an emotional note remembering her late mother on her 58th birth anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a picture with Mona's framed photograph and expressed his feelings of how he dearly misses her. He added in the caption, "Happy birthday Mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss coming back home to you. I miss seeing you & @anshulakapoor talk away endlessly. I miss you maa... I miss saying ur name. I miss your smell I miss being immature & having you sort me out I miss being a child I miss smiling with you I miss being ok I miss feeling whole because I had you be my side."

The 'Bhoot Police' actor continued in his post, "I am incomplete without you I just hope this version of me is still making you proud as u watch over us. Love you. Your flawed over honest chubby cheeks son." His sister Anshula Kapoor also poured her heart out in a poignant post.

Shared the same picture which Arjun had posted, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma. That feeling of “I want my mom” really doesn’t have an age limit. And grief has no time limit either. It’s been 10 years, but on most days it still takes so much work just to feel okay. Ma, I hope you’re looking at us from wherever you are and you’re proud of @arjunkapoor & me. He makes me proud every single day, and on days like today when my heart breaks a little extra, knowing I have him makes the cracks heal a little faster."

As a continuation for her post, Anshula shared that she misses relishing Dahi Kadhi and Rice without her mother as she wrote, "Dahi kadhi and rice doesn’t taste the same without you Ma, but I’m going to toast to you and have some for lunch anyway. Love you. You’re the most precious piece of my heart."

For the unversed, Mona was a producer who backed television shows and films. She had tied the knot with film producer Boney Kapoor in 1983 and their marriage lasted for thirteen years until 1996 when Boney married the late Indian actress Sridevi. Boney Kapoor had two daughters with the 'ChaalBaaz' actress namely Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi had died in a bathtub drowning accident in 2018.