Arjun Kapoor opens up on having Malaika Arora’s back against trolls, dealing with social media toxicity

While Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are known for dishing out serious couple goals, Arjun and Malaika have also made news for their relationship's social media toxicity. The pair, on the other hand, has made it a point to stand by each other through thick and thin. Arjun recently revealed in an interview that he has always been on Malaika's side and that it feels right.

Talking about the same, Arjun told the Hindustan Times, “Yes, I’ve stood by her. And, she has stood by me. We stood by each other through this relationship, facing speculation, facing brickbats, facing chatter, unnecessary at times, because of social media toxicity. It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because of the fact that we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity. Standing by Malaika never felt like it’s something extraordinary. It felt just the right thing, the most natural thing to do.

When it comes to their age difference, it is a hot topic among fans. Arjun says he and his lady love handled the situation admirably. He claimed that they conducted themselves in a dignified manner, allowing things to unfold naturally rather than thrusting things in people's faces. He also stated that if they are called torchbearers, it is because they wanted to stand by love and show the world who they were with one other. He also expressed gratitude for being one of the first few couples to relieve celebrities' fears and anxieties about coming out.