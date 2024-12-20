Arjun Kapoor has always been candid about his parents' split, never shying away from speaking about the time when his father Boney Kapoor fell in love with the late superstar Sridevi, when he was just a child.

Arjun Kapoor, son of Boney Kapoor from his first marriage to Mona Shourie, has always been candid about his parents' split, never shying away from speaking about the time when his father Boney Kapoor fell in love with the late superstar Sridevi, when he was just a child. In a recent chat with Raj Shamani, Arjun Kapoor spoke openly about Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie's split and how he handled it.

Arjun Kapoor was quoted as saying, "My parents split up when I was 10 years old. That’s something that, at that point, didn’t feel that would shape me and change the course of my entirely because I was dealing with it in real time. But when I look back, there are a lot of things that… "

Further explaining his point of view, Arjun Kapoor said, "For example, my father was busy making two big films when that was happening. He was making Prem and Roop Ki Rani Choro Ka Raja. He was under a lot of pressure to complete those films and release them. So, we never had a normal father-son relationship where he came to school to pick me up or drop me off. It’s not that he didn’t try, but I never had that, and then the split happened also. That is slightly traumatic when you look back and retrospect."

Arjun Kapoor also shared how because of the situations in his personal life, he grew up fast and to cope with the pressures, gravitated toward the world of films. "Initially maybe I must have tried to gain attention. But as I said, I had become very responsible. I became too aware. I matured ahead of my time because I wanted to make sure that I didn’t lose connection with my father. So I tried to process and analyse it… As long as he was happy with what he had done, I was okay with it. Even if I wasn’t ok with it, I rationalised it in my head at a young age. Thik hai, jo ho gaya woh ho gaya…," he said.

Arjun Kapoor, however, clarified that now he and his father Boney Kapoor share a better relationship and make sure to spend ample time together to nurture their bond.

