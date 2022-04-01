Arjun Kapoor opens up on being trolled for his relationship with Malaika Arora, says 'we've all become jananis'

Arjun Kapoor has revealed that he has been trolled for his relationship with actress Malaika Arora, and that people in India 'enjoy gossiping.' In a recent interview, he claimed that everyone has turned into ‘jananis (women)’ who want to talk about other people's personal life.

Speaking on Social Media Star With Janice, Arjun said, “I think where the personal life is concerned, instead of having speculation what happens is that at one point, you realise that the more you let people speculate and write randomly or write without keeping certain emotions in mind, it makes the relationship or the feelings you have towards each other come across as frivolous. And if there is a quest to have a relationship, then it’s better to just give it respect on your own by stepping out and saying, ‘This is our boundary, and now we are together. When we step out in public, when we pose for you, you take our pictures. Tomorrow you write about it or we speak about it'.”

He also spoke about trolling and the age gap between him an Malaika, he said, people form opinions because they enjoy having them. We love gossiping in India, and we've all turned into jananis (women). 'When will they get married?' is something we all want to talk about. They don't go together well. Do you believe this will last? What does she notice about him? Take a peek at his expression. Your professional life will be ruined. This is said solely for the purpose of saying it. It only takes one Friday or one interview where you explain yourself for people's perceptions of you to change.

Arjun just concluded production on his upcoming film, Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy Kuttey. He's also working on The Ladykiller and Ek Villain Returns. Malaika is frequently seen on reality shows as a judge.

In 2019, Malaika made their relationship Instagram public by dedicating a sweet birthday post to Arjun.