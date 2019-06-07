Arjun Kapoor on the institution of marriage: Even though I come from a broken home, I believe in it

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have made their relationship public a few months back. They have been making several appearances together and even pose for the shutterbugs whenever clicked. Moreover, they even leave no stone unturned in commenting on each other's posts on Instagram. Earlier, in an interview, Arjun spoke about how he is thankful to media for being respectful to his relationship. Moreover, he also said that he is still not ready for marriage yet.

Talking about wedding rumours, Arjun stated to Bombay Times, "It’s people’s job to speculate and mine to clarify. Log shaadi ke baad takle hotey hain. Main shaadi ke dauran takla nahi hona chahta. (He’s shooting for a film, for which, he has shaved his head). I am not interested in getting married right now. I am 33 and marriage is not the be all and end all of a relationship. There’s more to discover and explore each other."

On asked if Arjun believes in the institution of marriage, the actor replied, "Even though I come from a broken home, I believe in marriage. I see a lot of happily married couples around. I believe it is a good option to have. But that doesn’t mean you can jump the gun and go straight to it. Life has to lead you to it. You have to discover things, enjoy the relationship’s ups and downs, and then see where it takes you."

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and they called it off a couple of years back.