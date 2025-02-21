Arjun Kapoor admits how Singham Again made him 'reconnect' with the audience. He also talks about returning to comedy with Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

It's been over three months, and people are still coming to Arjun Kapoor and applauding his villainous act in Singham Again. The actor is now excited for Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which will mark his return to the comedy genre after Mubarkaan. While promoting his new film with DNA India, Arjun admits that he witnessed a major change in audience perception towards him after Singham Again was released.

Speaking about his new film with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun adds, "I always wanted to do a mainstream comedy entertainer. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a quirky rom-com that reminded me of films I've seen while growing up. It also has a beautiful message, that I hope the audience will carry after it ends."

Watch the video interview

Speaking about the change in the audience's perception after Danger Lanka, Arjun says, "Aap sirf apne kaam se logo ko jeet sakte ho wapis. I hate saying 'chup karana' ya 'bolti bandh kar dena'. I believe that if you're paying for a film, you are entitled to an opinion. I'll keep my head down and work on it. The best feeling is when they pay money, go with no expectations, and they ended saying, "he won us over." There is no greater feeling than that. It happened to me with Singham Again. It's great, it's a gratifying feeling to be the 'underdog' or to be the 'unknown', and come out of that.

Arjun further confesses that he could have been lost in Singham Again, but now he feels that his act has made him reconnect with the audience. "I've done my quintessential hero films, rom-coms, Gundey and all, but this (Singham Again) was something... where there was so much more than me. I was a part of the film. Itni badi picture mein main gumm bhi ho sakta tha. But, I loved the fact that people could connect with my performance, and enjoy it, and I could fascinatingly re-connect with my audience." He concludes, "Aaj mujhe lagta hai, they're more excited about me." Mudassir Aziz-directed Mere Husband Ki Biwi will be released in cinemas on February 21.