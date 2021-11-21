Arjun Kapoor names Anushka Sharma ‘desi Dwayne’ after Virat Kohli calls her ‘my rock’

Following Virat Kohli's appreciative post for Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor teased her. Virat headed to Instagram on Sunday to post a selfie with the Zero actor. The batsman referred to her as his 'rock' and the couple wore matching white T-shirts.

Arjun Kapoor decided to give Anushka Sharma a new nickname in response to Virat Kohli's caption. The actor said, in reference to Dwayne Johnson's stage name The Rock,“I don’t know if Dwayne Johnson and his biggest fan @varundvn approve this but... #desidwayne.”

In the comments section of Anushka's posts, Arjun frequently makes fun of her. Anushka recently posted a video in which she slowly peered out of a curtained area. With her eyes wide open and a broad smile, she turned to face the camera. To get a better look at her face, the camera zoomed in.

"Did anyone say pack up?" she captioned the video on Social media. "Hope you don't smile like this with Vamika around," Arjun remarked, referring to Anushka's daughter Vamika.

Anushka was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Zero'. During her acting break, she has backed a few projects. 'Paatal Lok' and 'Bulbbul' are two among them.

Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in the 'Bhoot Police'. 'Ek Villain 2' will be his next appearance.