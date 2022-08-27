Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora groove to Chaiyya Chaiyya, video goes viral

Credit: instantbollywood/Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently attended popular designer Kunal Rawal’s pre-wedding bash. Malaika opted for a beautiful lehenga while Arjun was looking hot in black blazer and shirt.

In one of the videos from the bash, Arjun can be seen grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya song with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The clip went viral on social media in no time, netzines started reacting to it. Some of the social media users praised the couple for being so adorable. One of them wrote, “Hot couple,” while another said, “love this couple.”

Take a look:

The third person said, “they look so happy.” The fourth one commented, “Made for each other.” The fifth one commented, “They are hot together and most importantly happy.” The sixth person said, “they look beautiful together.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun claimed that the people in the profession made a mistake by keeping quiet about these problems out of respect for others, but that some have since started to take advantage of it. He didn't want them to get their hands dirty by responding to it since he believed that "our work will speak for itself." However, the Ek Villain Returns actor believes that because so many people tolerated it, it has become ingrained in their behaviour.

"We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality. When we do films that do good at the box office, then at that time people like us not because of our surnames but because of the film. Ab zada hone laga hai…unfair hai," he said.

"On Fridays morning, the spark in people, the euphoria for a new film, the excitement in people, and the shine of the industry is coming down. Lagatar keechad uchaalte jayenge toh nayi gaadi bhi thodi si shine kho degi na? Humne toh kaafi keechad jhel liya hai pichle kuch saalon mein kyunki we have turned a blind eye on it. We think that people's perception will change after the film's release," he added.