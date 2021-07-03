Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora are couple goals in UNSEEN photo from actor’s birthday bash

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have often been grabbing netizens attention with their amazing pictures.

Recently, Arjun celebrated his 35th birthday with friends and family in Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai. The party was attended by his sisters Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh among others.

To netizens utter luck, an unseen photo of him and Malaika Arora has surfaced around.

In the photo, Arjun can be seen wrapping his arms around Malaika. He is wearing a black t-shirt along with black sneakers, On the other hand, Malaika is donning a simple off-white shirt and blue and red coloured pants. She paired it with classy boots. The two look adorable in the picture.

For the unversed, Arjun recently opened about his equation with Janhvi and Khushi. in conversation with Bollywood Bubble, he said, If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have an amazing time when we are together but we are still not one unit. I don’t want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. It can’t be perfect, as we are still figuring each other out."

He added, "There are two very bad moments in our lives which have got us together. We will always be like broken pieces; trying to fill up the gaps to be in each other’s life. We are a support system to each other. We met after 20 years of Janhvi and Khushi being born. I am 35 now, Anshula is 28 we have matured. And we are finding it quite tough to merge just like that. And I also think imperfection is quite fascinating because then you learn to coexist and you learn to respect the differences. In a way, we are very similar too as we have our dad’s genes,".

On the work front, Arjun has 'Ek Villain Returns', the sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 film, which scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11, 2022.